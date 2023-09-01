CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a child was able to get their siblings out of a mobile home that caught fire in Clark Thursday afternoon.

The Clark Police Department says it happened in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest at 2:30 p.m. Three children were home at the time of the fire.

One was able to call 911 and get their two younger siblings outside. During the investigation, authorities learned that a candle was near a couch that caught fire.

The fire then spread through half of the mobile home. The home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.