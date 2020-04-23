Child dies in Mitchell house fire

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire in Mitchell where a 6-year-old girl was found dead.

Officials say the Mitchell Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center received a report of a house fire located at N. Wisconsin Street around 12:17 a.m. Two small children were in the home, but were able to get out.

The caller stated a small child was inside the residence. Responding fire fighters found a 6-year-old girl dead inside the residence.

Authorities say the residence had significant damage from the fire. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Mitchell Police Division, the Mitchell Fire Division, The South Dakota DCI, the South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.