Child dies after gun discharged inside Minnesota home

HERON LAKE, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say a child died after being shot inside a home.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded Wednesday to a 911 call in Heron Lake about an injured child.

Authorities learned that a weapon was discharged inside the home and that the bullet struck the child.

The child was taken to a Windom hospital but died.

The shooting is under investigation.

