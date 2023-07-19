(KELO) –A new career and technical organization is helping address the teacher and childcare shortage across South Dakota.

The group Educators Rising is partnering with other early childhood education groups to help get high school students entered into the workforce right away.

The state’s first Child Development Associate credential for high school students is tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“How can our organization be part of the solution to the workforce problem,” Travis Lape, the state director for Educators Rising said.

It’s how Educators Rising got its start in South Dakota five years ago, creating a career and technical organization for students.

“It’s similar to FFA and FCLA,” Lape said. “We’ve grown to 35 chapters across the state and 275 members.”

Their goal is to get students interested in a career in education, including a child’s earliest years of development and learning. It’s what led the organization to partner with DSS, Sanford and HeadStart to create the state’s first Child Development Associate Credential for high school students.

“That will open up the doors for them in the early childhood arena, it will allow them to go to any state-licensed childcare facility and be a teacher of record, they could have their own room, they could support kids, build lesson plans, all with this credential that is nationally recognized,” Lape said.

While some students may choose to go on to get a two or four-year degree in early childhood education, many others will graduate from high school ready to enter the workforce.

“They’re going to be able to take those interests and abilities they have and apply them right away, that’s really exciting for students, especially in a small community, it gets them workplace ready immediately,” Nikki Melius, Faulton High School’s Family Consumer Sciences teacher and coordinator senior capstones and internships said.

It’s a need in every community across the region, but especially in many rural settings.

“HeadStart is another program struggling to get early childhood educators in. This would be an opportunity for our kids to stay local in our community,” Lape said. “Almost 60 percent of teachers live and work within 20 miles of where they grew up.”

Nikki Melius is a perfect example of that; she has been teaching in her hometown of Faulkton for the past 23 years. She says this new certification will be incredibly helpful for childcare programs in smaller communities like hers.

“To have students come in that are ready to come in and be trained and be accessible is only going to be a positive impact for those different businesses and families,” Melius said.

The CDA certification is nationally recognized by a state-licensed childcare or preschool facility across the country. The CDA certification will be available for high school students starting this fall.