SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown child care provider, accused of killing a little boy in her care is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Amanda Walder is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2021 death of 17-month-old Liam Koistinen.

Walder originally pleaded not guilty to the charges. But Wednesday, she is expected to change her plea.

According to court documents, Liam was at Walder’s in-home daycare in July of 2021, when police were called for an unconscious child.

Liam suffered a brain bleed and later died of his injuries. Walder initially told investigators she had been firm with him and it was possible she accidentally hit his head on a bed frame.