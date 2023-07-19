SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Democratic state lawmakers Liz Larson, Linda Duba and Erin Healy represent Minnehaha County in Pierre, but they were at the White House focusing on child care on Wednesday.

“There was a panel discussion on what certain states have done really well, and how they’ve really improved their child care,” Healy said.

“It was governors, it was representatives, there were parent advocates there who talked to us about things that they had done to advocate for child care, early learning,” Duba said.

“We did have some breakout sessions, each one of us from South Dakota took a different subject issue,” Healy said. “So I took accessibility, I think Linda took affordability and Liz Larson took workforce development.”

The issue of child care has long challenged lawmakers in South Dakota.

“We have people that are having to make hard choices … do I stay home because I can’t afford child care?” Duba said.

According to the White House, there were dozens of lawmakers from other states at the gathering in Washington.

“Legislators there to discuss this issue: problems that they’re seeing, things that they could do better for their states, questions for the federal government because clearly they were there as well,” Healy said.

Healy and Duba each say bipartisanship has to be part of a solution. Republicans and Democrats alike return to Pierre in less than six months for the next legislative session.

“I think the first step that we need to take is we need to form some sort of a coalition across party lines and partner within the legislature, hopefully with the governor’s office, and definitely start working with providers and business people,” Duba said.

“I absolutely think it needs to be a bipartisan effort in Pierre,” Healy said.

Larson told KELOLAND News via phone that one of her takeaways from Wednesday’s event is the significance of child care in the context of economic development as well as the workforce as a whole. As KELOLAND’s Eric Mayer reported this week, state lawmakers in 2022 approved $100 million in federal funding for state-regulated child care providers in South Dakota. In 2023, there was only one bill written involving the topic of child care, and that bill was tabled.