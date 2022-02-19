SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we dig into South Dakota’s child care crisis. We talk with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and EmBe about why there is a lack of day cares in the state, what this does to our communities and the solutions that could help.

Several organizations are teaming up to address the issue of child care in South Dakota. People are invited to see the documentary “Starting at Zero”, which shows the importance of high-quality early childhood education.

You can see the documentary on March 4th from 7 – 9 a.m. at the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

2021 saw a wild housing market across South Dakota. We talk with local realtors about whether there will soon be more homes on the market, how far behind builders are to construct new homes and what’s being done to bring in more affordable housing.

It’s time for Girl Scout cookies! The famous treats are now on sale. Troops will be set up at businesses all over the state, selling as many boxes as they can. We talk with a Girl Scout about what this program means to her and the goal she’s hoping to reach this year.