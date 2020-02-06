Child abuse expert talks about how predators groom victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If an adult were targeting your child for sex, would you know what to look for?

A former teacher’s criminal charges are bringing up an important conversation for parents and their kids. KELOLAND News is following the case against 27-year-old Daylan Fargo. Police arrested him earlier this week. The former show choir instructor at Washington High School is accused of having an illegal relationship with a 15-year-old boy, who was also his student.

Fargo’s case is sparking a lot of discussion on social media. He faces three felony charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under 16. Someone reported Fargo to police, accusing him of being romantically involved with the teenager at school. Court papers say the relationship started when the victim was just 15 years old and carried on for two years. It involved texting and exchanging nude photos. The court documents go on to say, as time passed, Fargo expressed his desire to have sex with the victim. During his police interview, Fargo admitted to this and said he was in a loving relationship and said it was ‘consensual love.’

KELOLAND News is talking with the executive director of Child’s Voice. First of all, Dr. Nancy Free is not commenting on Fargo’s case. We had a broader conversation about targeting children and teens for sexual abuse or assault. She says this type of crime isn’t always violent, and can involve a person in power grooming a minor over a period of time. Grooming often starts with taking a special interest in a child, establishing a friendship, giving the child gifts, and then it can escalate from there into sex.

“Also, sexual offenders often times groom families. They don’t just groom the child. This is often a person known and respected and appreciated by the family. Everybody gets sucked in,” Free said.

We also asked Free about when a suspect says a relationship with a minor was consensual. Legal age of consent in South Dakota is 16-years-old. Free says consent can’t happen because a child, or teenager who is a minor, cannot give consent.

“Would we let a child play in the front yard of a busy street? We don’t make children responsible for their safety in any other arena, except for frequently in child maltreatment. We blame the victim,” Free said.

Dr. Free says there may not be any warning signs, but there are some things parents can look out for. That may include change in behavior, isolation, changing friends, and change in moods. To learn more about Child’s Voice, visit its website.