SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says he doesn’t want the community to lose faith in his department. Thursday he responded to the federal arrest of a now-former officer.

Police arrested Luke Schauer on Tuesday night, he pleaded not guilty in federal court on Wednesday and was released from jail last night.

“Whether you’re from one department or another, you know, it’s still, you’re still all part of the same main goal and that’s to serve and protect the public,” former SFPD officer Luke Schauer said in 2016.

That was what Luke Schauer told a reporter when he first joined the Sioux falls Police force in 2016. Now, he’s accused of child pornography.

“Upon learning of these allegations, he didn’t work another shift for our agency and we want to stress that,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Court documents say between January 18th and February 4th, Schauer sent multiple explicit messages and images to an undercover officer he thought was a 12-year-old girl. Thum said the department helped with this case as soon as the FBI called.

“Including assisting them in taking Mr. Schauer into custody,” Thum said. “I want to publicly thank the FBI for their professionalism, quality of their investigation and the work they do for our community.”

Thum says each new hire to the department goes through an ‘extensive’ background check that includes psychological and polygraph examinations. He says they screen for this type of problem.

“The reality is, is that human element still remains,” Thum said. “Human beings still make decisions and we can only respond to those actions.”

He says he understands the impact this case could have on the people Sioux Falls officers have sworn to serve and protect.

“We can’t deny the fact that events like this tarnish the badge in the eyes of some,” Thum said. “We will continue to work hard every day to maintain this great community’s trust and rebuild any trust we may have lost for some. We will not let the allegations against an individual overshadow the outstanding people we employ and the great work they do every day.”

If convicted of both counts in federal court, Schauer faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, with a minimum of 15, and up to $500,000 in fines.