SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a new position on Thursday — a therapy dog.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum introduced Leo, a 14-week-old golden retriever during Thursday’s police briefing. Leo is currently going through training to become a certified therapy dog.

Police across the country use therapy dogs to boost morale and officer well-being. Thum says Leo will also take part in community activities.

“While it will be several months before his training is complete, we are eager to welcome Leo into our law enforcement family,” said Police Chief Jon Thum. “Law enforcement can be a demanding profession and we are always looking for new ways to provide support and promote the emotional wellness of officers.”

The training, for both Leo and his new handler, is anticipated to take until early 2024.