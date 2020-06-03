Chief of Police Karl Jegeris announces departure from RCPD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris announced his departure from the police department after 24 years of service on Wednesday.

Chief Jegeris is joining the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota as their Director of Collaborative Excellence, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.

In his 24 years of serving Rapid City, Chief Jegeris has been a School Liaison Officer, Juvenile Detective, Juvenile Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Patrol Captain, and Assistant Chief of Police. In June of 2014, he was appointed as Rapid City’s Chief of Police.

“The trauma-informed services CHS provides are critical to restore safety and hope to so many special children, women, and families throughout South Dakota,” said Chief Jegeris in the press release. “I am excited to be joining such a compassionate and tenacious team, and look forward to continuing serving others through this position.”

Jegeris says he’ll work primarily at the CHS campus in the Black Hills and will be regularly serving at the Sioux Falls locations as well.