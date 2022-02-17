SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a former Sioux Falls police officer is facing child pornography charges.

The investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last month.

Court documents say Matthew Jock looked at sexual videos involving children and shared them on Kik messenger.

About a week ago, KELOLAND News reported on former Sioux Falls Police officer Luke Schauer.

Court documents say Schauer sent naked pictures to someone he thought was 12 year old girl. It was actually an undercover federal agent.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says Matthew Jock was no longer employed with the department by the time he was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

“When we learned about this there was no hesitation. We’re not hiding from this,” Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thum said.

The hiring process for a Sioux Falls police officer already includes a background check along with psychological and polygraph examinations.

Still, Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city will continue to look at hiring practices to see if they can be improved.

“The reality of the situation is we hire humans, and humans are fallible, and so at some point, there’s an inevitable intersection that happens with that,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

But they mayor says the city can control how its responds.

“The Sioux Falls Police Department has an incredible culture of excellence, and I think the speed at which we have dealt with these issues reinforces that culture, that whether you work for the PD, whether you work in the private sector, whether you’re a businessman, a politician, we will handle issues like this swiftly and rapidly. There’s no special treatment that you get,” TenHaken said.

Thum says trust is extremely important, and rebuilding it with the public will take time.

“The reality is this mess was made by a few people, but it’s up to the rest of our organization to pick it up and go on. We know the job and task that’s ahead of us, and that’s what we’re prepared to do each and every day,” Thum said.

Jock appeared virtually in a Lincoln County Courtroom Wednesday.

A prosecutor noted he had no criminal history, but called the charges significant.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash.