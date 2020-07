It’s been a day of mourning for the law enforcement community in South Dakota, as family and friends lay Hughes County Chief Deputy Lee Weber to rest.

This is a look at today’s funeral and procession in Pierre, as the community and fellow law enforcement officers paid tribute to Weber.

Photo courtesy: KCCR Radio

Photo courtesy: KCCR Radio

Photo courtesy: KCCR Radio

Photo courtesy: KCCR Radio

Weber died on July 3rd when he dove into the Missouri River to rescue his son who fell off a moving boat. He was 37 years old.