Chick-fil-A makes its debut in Sioux Falls

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chick-fil-A opened its doors and drive-through lines for the first time early Thursday morning.

Thursday was opening day for the brand-new, fast-food franchise. Customers say their wait time in the drive-through has been 30-45 minutes over the lunch hour, but they’ve been able to get their food in about 10-15 minutes from inside the store.

One customer said they were outside of the business as early as 1 a.m. Thursday, just to make sure they were first in line for breakfast.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on KELOLAND News.

