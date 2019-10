Police say surveillance cameras in a Sioux Falls hotel helped track down a man wanted for rape.

Police say a woman went to a couple of downtown bars on Saturday night.

At some point she blacked out.

“On Sunday morning she woke up in a hotel room. She didn’t recognize where she was, didn’t know who she was with.”

Police used surveillance video from the hotel to identify Joseph Smith. The Chicago man is charged with 3rd degree rape, since the victim had blacked out.