Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s Chairman speaks about checkpoints

Cheyenne River Reservation, S.D. (KELO) — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up nine checkpoints along major roads and highways that lead into the reservation. Officers will stop vehicles and ask people a series of questions before they can enter. The goal is to protect people from COVID-19. However, the idea has sparked some disagreements.

These officers are stopping vehicles from entering or leaving the area here on Highway 212 and what they’re looking for is a permit. Not all vehicles will need a permit but everyone is screened at the window with questions.

Questions like: Have you had a fever? Or Are you coming from an area with positive COVID-19 cases.

“If you are a commercial vehicle, you are still required to stop and answer the questions but you’re allowed to come through. Not just commercial but all essential, postal service, definitely medical, agriculture,” Chairman Harold Frazier said.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe started the checkpoints around the beginning of April. Chairman Harold Frazier says they will keep them running until it is safer.

“We feel that we know that we have every legal right to do that, so we are just going to keep going and again it’s for a good purpose, to save lives. That’s one of the most precious rights we can have is to live,” Frazier said.

Frazier says the nearest location for critical care for residents on the reservation is in Rapid City, almost three hours away.

“And we do have a shortage of housing so there is overcrowding. So it’s a a big concern for the leadership here so that this doesn’t come, because if we don’t do anything it could spread like wildfire,” Frazier said.

Right now, the reservation has had one confirmed case.

“But we see it coming, closer and closer. It’s a concern and worry so that’s why we will keep maintaining our checkpoints,” Frazier said.