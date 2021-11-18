Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe president upset with Biden administration’s Tribal Nations Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden and the White House held a two-day Tribal Nations Summit on Monday and Tuesday.

Biden announced he’d host an annual summit as “an opportunity for the President and senior leaders from his Administration to meet with Tribal leaders and engage in Nation-to-Nation dialogue on critical issues in Indian Country.”

One chairman from a Native American tribe located in South Dakota voiced his disappointment with the Tribal Nations Summit. Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, released a statement Thursday criticizing the federal government.

“I waited two days for the opportunity to inform someone about what is actually happening here on the Cheyenne River reservation to no avail. The show put on by the current administration has left myself and a majority of Indian country without a voice, and more blatantly, without action,” the statement read. You can view the full statement below.

Frazier ended the news release calling on President Biden to come view the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation for himself.