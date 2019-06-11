Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police escort Keystone XL workers off reservation

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of a South Dakota Tribe says Keystone XL workers are not welcome on the reservation.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police got a report of pipeline workers in Eagle Butte Monday night. Tribal officials say officers immediately escorted them off the reservation.

The tribe has a resolution that says all Keystone XL trucks must immediately turn around and leave the reservation.

Read a statement from the tribal chairman below:

“Any vehicles or personnel working on the Keystone XL pipeline are not welcome on this reservation. Unlike the United States we welcome free speech and concerned citizens standing up for the law. This is Sioux Territory, we will not stand for more encroachments and defilement of our land. I would like to thank the tribal members who brought this to our attention and stand with them in our opposition to the KXL pipeline.” — Chairman Harold Frazier