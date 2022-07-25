SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tribal leaders on the Cheyenne River Reservation are looking at ways to address a rise in crime.

The Tribal Chairman, law enforcement and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are holding a series of discussions.

A news release from the tribe says “violent crime has increased dramatically.”

A few ideas up for discussion include increasing the number of officers on patrol and a Federal Task Force to in addressing the backlog of complaints.

Over the weekend two people were killed in a shooting on the reservation.