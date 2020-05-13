Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman responds to Governor Noem’s latest letter about checkpoints

As part of discussions over checkpoints set up by tribes on reservations, one chairman is responding to a letter from Governor Noem.

On Friday, Governor Noem sent a letter to the leaders of two tribes saying they need to remove checkpoints set up along U.S. and state highways. Governor Noem said she sent another letter out on Tuesday.

Chairman Harold Frazier shared his response to the governor on Wednesday.

Chairman Frazier says he appreciates the governor’s concern about preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. He stated that they will take the governors three-part plan into consideration.

Chairman Frazier is also asking the governor to forward any complaints regarding the checkpoints to the CRST COVID-19 Command Center.