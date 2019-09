EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — The Chairman of the Cheyenne River Reservation has declared a state of emergency.

Recent winter storms and downpours have severely damaged roads and bridges. The tribe closed BIA Route 9 after a large portion of the road washed away.

BIA Route 12 is also closed after a mudslide shifted the road. Crews closed Route 8 earlier due to even more flood damage.

Tribal leaders say these closures will slow down emergency services to people who live on these roads.