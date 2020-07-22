Cheyenne-Eagle Butte starting school year online, cancels fall sports

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — One South Dakota school district is planning to start the fall semester online.

The Cheyenne-Eagle Butte school announced on its website, because of COVID-19 safety concerns school will start Sept. 8 with virtual learning. The school district plans to reassess in October. Officials said they are working to get internet access for each student.

In addition to starting online, the school announced football, cheerleading, volleyball, golf and cross county will not take place.

“This is a new learning experience for students, parents, guardians, teachers and staff. We look forward to beginning this new learning experience with you,” the statement on the website said.

Dewey County, where Eagle Butte is located, has 45 positive cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.