Local News

Chestnut Downs A Record 74 Franks For 11th Title

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 01:13 PM CDT

Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
    
The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.
    
The heat wasn't a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.
    
Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women's competition.
    
That didn't stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates