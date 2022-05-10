CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Students in Chester are getting their hands dirty while learning all about running a greenhouse.

FFA members have been busy all spring caring for the plants in their greenhouse and they are excited to welcome community members to their annual plant sale this week.

A lot of watering and maintenance goes into caring for all of these plants.

“We’ve just been making sure that all the plants we planted were actually alive, making sure that they are getting water and if we see any dead ones we try to like nurture them back to health as much as we could,” said Rachel Lindholm, junior

“It’s been really nice to know to like not over water them or how much to water them and how to know how much to give them,” said Serena Larson, high school junior.

This greenhouse project teaches kids not only how to take care of the plants, but also valuable business skills.

“They spend so much time in the greenhouse, their final project is actually building and designing a greenhouse as if they were the ag teacher here on campus and so not only do they get to see a real life they also get to design and plan as well,” said Andrew Jensen, Chester Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor.

And now this week, the students are hosting a sale, giving community members a chance to purchase flowers and houseplants.

“I honestly feel really proud when they come looking in here because they pick their favorites, they compliment us on our good work and overall it just brings a better sense of community,” said Lindholm.

Sharing the works of their labor with the community.

“You see you plants go and you’re like I planted that when it was really small and also like I know a lot of people like plants and it just gives them a sense of the outdoors so it’s just nice to give that to people,” said Larson.

The plant sale is happening now through Friday at the Chester FFA greenhouse. All plants are available for a free will donation.