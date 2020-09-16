Cherry Rock Farms taking advantage of weather and opening pumpkin patch early

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready to make the switch to fall, a local farm is right there with you.

Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon is opening its pumpkin patch early this year to take advantage of the nice weather. Owner Laura Patzer says there’s also a free corn maze families can enjoy. While a lack of rain is making the patch less muddy, it’s also part of the reason the pumpkins are being made available now. Patzer says some of the vines were dying back early because of the dry conditions.

“It does make it tough. It’s all relative to the season and growing but it’s funny. Obstacles year to year and how we have to kind of work through the different challenges,” Patzer said.

Cherry Rock Farms still has a lot of fresh vegetables coming in from the field to it’s market as well. According to its Facebook page, it’s open 10-6 Tuesday through Friday and 10-3 on Saturday and Sunday.