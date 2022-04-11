BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – Work is underway at Cherry Rock Farms as the owners get ready for the season.

For Laura Patzer, part of the day involved planting cucumber seeds.

“It’s a busy time for us here, we are getting ready to have a plant sale in May, we also do a CSA program which is a weekly box program so we are planting for that, as well as getting to plant for our fields and get our market open this summer,” owner, Laura Patzer said.

A break in windy weather means that the Patzers are also able to replace the plastic on one of the greenhouses.

“We grow a lot of stuff in the greenhouses because we get probably two or three extra weeks on the beginning of the season and the ends of the season, which translates into quite a bit of sales,” owner, Marco Patzer said.

Inside this greenhouse, there’s a little bit of everything, from cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes.

“Everything we start here from seed, so we have loads of little seed starts, we start with our seeds, transplant them and then set them all over the greenhouse,” Laura Patzer said.

The cooler weather has caused a little bit of delay for some things, but they both know the warmer temperatures will be coming soon.

“Getting our greenhouses planted has just been a little bit behind, we just, the ground, it took a little longer to unfreeze this year so we are really just waiting for warmer weather that hopefully will come in the next couple of weeks,” Laura Patzer said.

“Hopefully we will get some nicer weather so we can get in the fields and start working some ground, it’s getting close,” Marco Patzer said.

There will be a plant sale at Cherry Rock Farms from May 7th through the 15th. They plan to have the daily farmers market start up in late June or early July.