Cherry Rock Farms opens early this summer

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon is celebrating opening day. The fifth-generation family operation is welcoming guests a bit earlier this year thanks to the weather.

It’s a busy day at Cherry Rock as the Patzer family preps for people.

“Today we are stocked full. We’ve got cabbage, beets, carrots, lettuces, onions, cucumber, zucchini,” Patzer said.

Owner Laura Patzer and her family are opening early thanks to the heat. She says it’s given her vegetables a jump start this year. The market also features products from other local businesses.

“So we really try to stock our market full for a one stop shopping experience for our customers,” Patzer said.

“People are realizing they want to know where their food comes from. That’s been sweeping the nation for years and it’s finally hitting South Dakota. We’re in the midst of building a local food system here,” Peterson said.

Stephanie Peterson owns Fruit of the Coop just down the road. She owns chickens and sells their eggs to retail operations and restaurants.

“Like I’m a crazy chicken lady. I love chickens. So I just started growing my flock. Then I needed to figure out a way for them to pay for themselves. Just started reaching out and marketing my eggs. One thing led to another and yeah, that’s what I’m doing now,” Peterson said.

She says her business tanked when restaurants closed during the pandemic. She was able to pivot and now has her eggs in a lot of different baskets. Luckily for her and Cherry Rock, demand is high for local products.

“We’re really seeing a lot of interest in our farm. Eating healthier, buying local, supporting family farms, buying from right around here. We really are excited for this season. I think it’s going to be amazing to get customers back out here and get vegetables back in their hands,” Patzer said.

Cherry Rock will close this weekend but be open again this Tuesday. Its hours are 10-6 Tuesday through Friday and 10-3 on the weekends.