Cherry Rock Farms looks for employees to help during their busy season

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)– Everything is in full production at Cherry Rock farms right now.

“So days kind of seem a little bit overwhelming,” said Laura Patzer, co-owner of Cherry Rock Farms. “We’re picking everything from watermelons to sweet corn to tomatoes, even to kind of the obscure things like okra and lettuces so we are in full production and extra busy right now.”

As their busy season begins to pick up, they are looking to hire more help.

A majority of the farm’s employees are high school and college students, who will be returning to school within the next couple weeks.

“We are looking for people just to join our team that are super high energy, really have the drive to kind of get their hands dirty and harvest since we are picking daily, it’s a real big need to have people out here with us and kind of helping us with our tasks,” Laura said.

“If we don’t have the help, then we don’t have the stuff to sell so we really need it,” said Marco Patzer, co-owner of Cherry Rock Farms.

A typical day for employees includes harvesting and washing produce to make sure they are stocked and prepared for customers.

The team at the farm makes hard work fun.

“We have a pretty fun team. We have a great group of people this year, some of them have been with us for quite a few years so you kind of start to develop a little bit of that Comradery and friendship and we have a good time picking out there. It’s hard work, but I think everybody enjoys it, we have fun,” Marco said.

They are also preparing to kick off their fall season activities, which include a corn maze, pumpkin patch and hay rides. The stand hopes to stay open as late as possible into the month of October, weather permitting.

If you are interested in working at Cherry Rock Farms, you can find more information on their website.