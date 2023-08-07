BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A timely rain can make or break a season when you’re in the business of growing vegetables.

Cherry Rock Farms opened its doors in early July and has been getting by with spotty rains. That all changed this weekend.

“We got about 2.25 inches in our rain gauge,” Cherry Rock Farms owner Marco Patzer said.

“For us, we live and die by the weather and this rain was an amazing event, an amazing timing. We were getting a little dry out here and concerned about upcoming crops that are just getting into the ground,” Cherry Rock Farms owner Laura Patzer said.

The Patzers say they’ll plant sweet corn seven or eight times each season.

“We do a lot of successive planting so we’re planting new stuff all summer long, and we still have stuff that we’re getting ready to put in the ground,” Marco Patzer said. “To have that additional moisture for these young seedlings is fantastic,” Marco added.

Marco says it was a perfect rain as it came with minimal wind, which at its worst can lay down and damage corn.

“We have some corn that’s only knee-high right now, for example, and so to get this kind of rainfall for our sweet corn is fantastic,” Marco Patzer said.

The rain may have cost the Patzers a day or two in the field…

“These kind of rain events keep us out of the field, but I’m not going to complain about that,” Marco Patzer said.

…but it will help carry them to the finish line of the season.

“We really try to go as late into October as possible. We have our pumpkin patch and all of our fall festivities out here, so with that we try and pair that with some great vegetables throughout, so the successive planting allows us to continue the season and keep growing vegetables when people’s gardens are teetering out,” Laura Patzer said.

Cherry Rock Farms is closed today, but opens at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.