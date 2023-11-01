SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An eastside restaurant will not be reopening.

Cherry Creek Grill has been closed since September 2022 due to a fire. The owner of Cherry Creek Grill, Charlie Kneip cited wanting to spend more time with his family as the reason why the restaurant won’t be reopening.

In a release sent on Wednesday, Kneip says prior to the fire, Cherry Creek Grill was in the process of upgrading the facilities and equipment.

Kneip is also the owner of TC’s Referee Sports Bar & Grill. Kneip says all Cherry Creek Grill gift cards will be honored at TC’s Referee.