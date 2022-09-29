SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cherry Creek Grill on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that it will be closed indefinitely because of extensive smoke damage from a Wednesday (Sept. 29) fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said it responded to the fire at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The first arriving fire company found smoke and flames coming from the business, a news release said. There were no workers in the restaurant, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Fire units were were able put out the fire within five minutes. Cherry Creek said in its Facebook post that it was a “small fire early this morning in the back part of Cherry Creek Grill.”

Because fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th Street to connect to the closest hydrant, the street was closed for about an hour.