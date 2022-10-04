SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 30 days of competition, the Downtown Pork Showdown has its champion.

The new Downtown Pork Showdown champion is a familiar one, with Chef Lance’s on Phillips winning its second straight title.

“I know a lot of the chefs that are downtown, I know some of the other dishes, my wife and I, we tried some of the other dishes and they’re all really good and it’s crazy that I came out on top,” Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner Lance White said.

Chef Lance White bested the field of 19 restaurants with his take on ribs and grits.

“I really just tried to make the best ribs that I knew how to make, all of the different components from the seasoning to the sauce to the pairing that it went with,” White said.

Chef Lance’s sold 595 pork dishes during September, while more than 1,000 total votes were counted, an increase of 48% over last year.

“It was a tight race. It was close up until the very end. We weren’t sure who was going to win until the day that the voting ended,” Downtown Sioux Falls Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

“It’s that power of the collective. You’re not doing something all by yourself, but you’re doing it with this group of 19 restaurants,” Schwartz said.

“The guests, they get to try just amazing creations by the chefs, the restaurants get a boost because people are coming to check out whatever it is that you’re doing and just the community as a whole obviously, we just all win,” White said.

Chef Lance will go for a three-peat next fall, just don’t ask what he’s going to make.

“The competition is really an internal one because it’s like how are we going to top that? I thought of the best thing that I could and it won, how are we going to think of the next best thing?” White said.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips is also the reigning Burger Battle champion and will defend its crown during the tenth annual competition in January.