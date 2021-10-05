Chef Lance’s on Phillips wins first Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Downtown Pork Showdown has its inaugural champion.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips was declared the winner on Tuesday, besting the competition with its Pulled Pork Wellington.

The event started September 3 and ended last Thursday September 30. The contest showcased 16 dishes, and restaurants, across downtown Sioux Falls.

“With almost 3,000 pork dishes sold in one month in downtown Sioux Falls at 16 different restaurants, that’s what we want to see,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Nearly 500 of the pork dishes were sold at Chef Lance’s. Swier says there eight people that ate and voted at all 16 restaurants during the competition.