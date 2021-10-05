Chef Lance’s on Phillips wins Downtown Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The success of the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle opened the door for the Downtown Pork Showdown. The month-long competition wrapped up last Thursday, and now has its champion.

The Pulled Pork Wellington at Chef Lance’s on Phillips proved a cut above the competition during the inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown.

“Lance has done Wellingtons in all different kinds of ways. It was very fitting that he did a Pulled Pork Wellington. He took some of his favorite things and wrapped them in puff pastry,” Chef Lance’s on Phillips Manager Brandon McCormack said.

Diners had the opportunity to judge 16 pork dishes across downtown Sioux Falls. Voting categories included Best Use Of Pork, Flavor, Tenderness, Presentation, and Customer Service.

“We’re all really competitive here at Chef Lance’s. We wanted to win, so everyone from our cooks to our servers really went out and wanted this win,” McCormack said.

“That’s really a fun part of it too, to get people engaged and also give some of these restaurants and the chefs a chance to get a little competitive with each other and showcase what they can really do,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

No two competition dishes were alike, but pork was always the star of the show.

“All the restaurants did a great job of featuring pork as one of their options we really appreciate all the support that all the consumers had for the products here,” SDPPC Executive Director Glenn Muller said.

With nearly 3,000 pork dishes sold and more than 700 votes counted, the Downtown Pork Showdown will undoubtedly return next September.

“Absolutely. It’ll be back next September and hopefully many years after that,” Swier said.

Chef Lance wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s trophy presentation. He’s taking his first vacation since opening the restaurant in September, 2020.