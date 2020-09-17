Chef Lance’s moves downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite the pandemic, a new restaurant has moved into downtown Sioux Falls and it’s ready to serve food in a few different ways.

Chef Lance’s may be new to Phillips Avenue, but they aren’t new to Sioux Falls.

“My wife and I were kind of looking for a new spot to do our cooking out of and our catering and basically one thing led to another about six weeks later and our restaurant was open,” Lance White, owner of Chef Lance’s said.

Chef Lance’s used to be a cafe out of Signature Flight Support at the Joe Foss Field Airport. White says that prior to COVID-19, they had five ways of selling food.

“We did cafe, catering, airline catering, cooking class and then also our family meal delivery. COVID hit and kaboshed four out of the five,” White said.

They were left with only family meal deliveries — but the demand for that food service increased.

“Not everyone is ready to go out to eat and we totally understand that, but we also have meals where we can feed you in the comfort of your own home,” White said.

People can order meals online and schedule to either pick them or have them delivered. With its new location, Chef Lance’s now has a full restaurant for guests to eat at too.

“Obviously some would call me insane of opening a restaurant with the current climate. However, we really believe that there’s a good, safe and healthy way to have a restaurant right now,” White said.

The workers at Chef Lance’s wear masks, there are hand sanitizers all around the restaurant and tables are spaced out. White says he wants the restaurant to be more than just a place for people to feed their bellies — he wants to plant hope for everyone too.

“You know, when I lost all of my business, I didn’t have much hope. I thought that I was maybe going to have to go drive an Uber, you know, I thought I was going to have to go do something else. Because Sioux Falls is so amazing, they actually continue to support me, buying gift cards, things like that. It really gave me hope. So when we opened this, we wanted to somehow try to give that hope back to people,” White.

Which is why White created a Hope Tree, inviting everyone who stops in to share a message of positivity.

Chef Lance’s had its grand opening last Friday. You can make reservations online, but they are not mandatory.