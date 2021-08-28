Cheering on the Sioux Falls Little League team

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today the Sioux Falls little league baseball team took on Ohio in the semi-finals of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

And back here in Sioux Falls, people were cheering them on at Gateway Casino and Lounge. The grandparents of the team’s catcher, Easton Riley, were there too and proud of their grandson and his team.

“It’s just the cumulation of their hard work paying off and we’re just so proud of them. It’s just a real team effort, the team has been just amazing to watch all year long,” Doug Riley, Easton Riley’s grandpa, said.

Doug and Barb Riley are also the parents of Jeff Riley, one of the team’s coaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 