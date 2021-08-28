Cheering on the Sioux Falls Little League team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today the Sioux Falls little league baseball team took on Ohio in the semi-finals of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

And back here in Sioux Falls, people were cheering them on at Gateway Casino and Lounge. The grandparents of the team’s catcher, Easton Riley, were there too and proud of their grandson and his team.

“It’s just the cumulation of their hard work paying off and we’re just so proud of them. It’s just a real team effort, the team has been just amazing to watch all year long,” Doug Riley, Easton Riley’s grandpa, said.

Doug and Barb Riley are also the parents of Jeff Riley, one of the team’s coaches.