SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of dance and cheer teams from the five-state area will be making their way to Sioux Falls this weekend for the Dakota Spirit Valentine’s classic.

This year, the competition will include a fundraiser for a cause that hits close to home.

17-year-old Katie Kouri is preparing to take the floor with her cheer team in her hometown this weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve been in the gym practicing a lot, we’ve had added practices and boot camps, running full out after full out which is our full routine,” Kouri said.

This year, the event is about more than just competing, but also raising money and awareness for an important cause.

“We are doing a tumble-off at the very end of the event… It’s $10 for athletes to enter and all of those proceeds will go to Kaylee’s Kindness,” Robin Fritsch, owner and founder of Dakota Spirits said. “Kaylee was an athlete in our program. Her and her mother died in a tragic train-car accident and we wanted to honor her.”

“It’s really cool because as being older in the program you get to set an example for the younger ones and show them the importance of supporting those who go through a hard time or are just in need,” Kouri said.

Getting ready to have some fun competition and help a great cause.

“A lot of high energy a lot of athleticism, it’s a fun event to participate in, it’s a fun event to be a spectator, it’s just action-packed and it’s a great venue out at the pentagon, so come on out we would love to have you,” Fritsch said.

“It’s a lot of fun, you will get to see a lot of things you don’t get to see in other sports and it will be exciting to watch,” Kouri said.

The event is open to the public this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 per day or $20 for a two-day pass.