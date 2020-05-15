Checking in with the Emergency Operations Center in Sioux Falls

The Emergency Operations Center in Sioux Falls has now been open for about two months’ time as local leaders work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency Operations Center opened at the Law Enforcement Center on March 13.

Today, there’s still plenty of work going on there.

“We’re still operating at the same level and schedule that we operated when we opened our Emergency Operations Center. The pace either increases or decreases a little bit depending upon the needs of the day,” Incident PIO & Sioux Falls Public Health Manager Sandy Frentz said.

An EOC brings several agencies and community partners together to respond to a disaster or emergency.

This particular one brings unique challenges.

“This is not as quick of a process as for example when we had our tornado when we could mark off blocks and say, ‘Gee, we’ve accomplished cleaning up and restoring that location.’ This one’s just a little bit different,” Frentz said.

“It’s been a very busy and robust time period, and it’s been unlike any other EOC that the city has experienced up to this point,” Incident Command & Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said.

And there’s more work to be done moving forward.

“We are not done mitigating the spread, but I think we’ve done some great work thus far in these last number of weeks,” Franken said.

While the EOC opened in March, a city spokesperson says a team started planning and preparing for COVID-19 back in January.