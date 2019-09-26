Checking in with Mitchell businesses two weeks after flooding

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — There’s plenty of recovery work to do in KELOLAND after severe flooding earlier this month.

It’s been about two weeks since water inundated several towns in central and eastern KELOLAND.

As a storm dumped several inches of rain, the floodwater hit homes and businesses in Mitchell.

It’s Chris Vickers’ job to make people feel refreshed and new again.



After all, she’s the owner of Prestige Salon and Spa in Mitchell, but making repairs after the flood isn’t the re-vamp job she was hoping for.



“We basically have had to replace everything,” Prestige Salon and Spa Owner Chris Vickers said.



There are two basements in the salon. Both were filled with water to the top step. On the main floor, water ranged anywhere from a foot to 18 inches high.



Some rooms can’t be used right now, like the facial room.



But other services, including hair are available as repairs continue at the salon.



Just next door, Klock Werks landed in the same boat.



“We have 35 bikes that may be junk, maybe not. We’re trying hard to salvage them obviously,” Klock Werks President Brian Klock said.



But President Brian Klock and his crew are still in business.



That’s the case for Patzer Woodworking, too.



The custom cabinetry business was flooded with a foot of water causing damage all over the building, but that didn’t hold them back for long.



All of his employees are hard at work.



“Now we are cutting cabinets. And our friends are cutting cabinets for us. And our customers that were willing to wait a couple of weeks are getting their stuff delivered very soon. So where there’s will there’s a way,” Patzer Woodworking Owner Tom Patzer said.



Whether you cut cabinets or cut hair, that seems to be the spirit shared among all of these businesses.



“We’ll be fine,” Vickers said.

Some of Vickers’ employees are working at other salons right now, but they’ll be able to return to the salon once more repairs are made.