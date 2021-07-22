Checking in with Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been more than a year since Huset’s Speedway officially changed hands, with businessman Tod Quiring purchasing the track.

General Manager Doug Johnson says the first two months of the 2021 season have been fantastic and that the recent addition of a campground has proven to be a huge success.

“We’re seeing more and more people with our upcoming special events here, especially in September, booking online. A lot of interest in the campground, not only for this year but leading into next year too. I’ve had several inquiries for next year already,” Johnson said.

The return of racing has also had a positive impact on local businesses. We’ll have that story tonight on KELOLAND News.