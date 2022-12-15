SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s road conditions in Hughes County in central South Dakota have been less than ideal.

“Right now, slick roads, visibility is low in some areas, good in others,” said Cathy Strudle, emergency manager for Stanley County and Hughes County. “Blowing and drifting snow, and having spoken with the highway department superintendent, please stay off the roads. It’s a little slick out there in spots.”

Strudle says crews in both Stanley and Hughes Counties have been hard at work. Mother Nature, however, often has the last laugh.

“The blowing and drifting snow, they can get them open and say, five or 10 minutes later, the roads are closed again because of that,” Strudle said. “So, they’re working very, very hard to get those open and keep them open.”

Beth Newbold is emergency manager of nearby Jones County where it’s a similar story.

“DOT has been out on the interstate and a little bit on the highways, but they said some of the drifts are so big that it’s hard for them to get through with their plows,” Newbold said. “And once they do get through them, right now we have winds about 50 miles an hour, so by the time they get back they’re closed again.”

Many people have places to be. But both Newbold and Strudle say it’s best to avoid the roads all together.

“As of right now if it’s not an emergency, just stay put and hope for a different day,” Newbold said. “Most meetings, that kind of stuff, can be rescheduled.”