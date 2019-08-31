Checking in Trenton Bass

HILLS, M.N. (KELO) — For the past two years we’ve been following the incredible journey of Trenton Bass, the Hills, Minnesota athlete who was left paralyzed after a hit during a high school football game.

He continues to make progress and has some new goals in life. “I remember everything; everything from the second I hit him,” Trenton Bass said.

Soon after his injury, Trenton Bass traveled to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado with his family to begin what would be months of physical therapy.

KELOLAND News was there as Trenton began his courageous comeback. It’s here, where the Bass family began to realize it was going to take time, a lot of time.

“The healing of the spine is a very long process. We have no idea what the end result will be,” Jeff Bass said.

“When you look day to day, it’s really hard to see changes. That’s why a lot of people say you have to look back, to see how far you’ve come,” Trenton Bass said.

KELOLAND News was also at the football game where Trenton was crowned homecoming king. Because he was still in therapy, his brother received the honor on his behalf.

KELOLAND News was also there when Trenton checked into his dorm room at SDSU to begin his first year of college; majoring in mechanical engineering.

Now Trenton sets out on a new journey, a journey that will take him to new place and bring him independence; something he’s been working hard for for the past two years.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re catching up with Trenton as he prepares for his second year of college. You’ll meet his new companion, Sampson, a 14-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog , who will serve as Trenton’s service dog, once he’s finally certified.