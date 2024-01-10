SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy week for plow drivers after a winter storm dropped a pile of snow in southeastern KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls got nearly a foot.

Crews hit residential streets at 8:00 AM Tuesday.

The Sioux Falls Public Works Department expected to wrap up residential plowing by about 5:00 PM Wednesday.

Miranda Barnhill is ready to get out and about.

The Sioux Falls woman lives in Zone 3 in the southeastern part of the city.

She got her streets cleared around the noon hour Wednesday.

“We’ve been snowed in for the past two days, so it’s been exciting to just be able to see that we can get out,” Sioux Falls resident Miranda Barnhill said.

Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter says what made this storm unique is that the snow fell in two waves over a span of about 30 hours.

Crews spent that time clearing the emergency routes.

As is normal with snow alerts, the city didn’t hit the neighborhood streets until all the snow stopped falling, despite the lull between the waves of snow.

“But had we gone into those neighborhoods, they would’ve gotten 3-4 inches of new snow on them and we would’ve had to re-plow them,” Cotter said.

Now there’s more work to do: picking up the snow.

Cotter says that will begin after midnight.

“We’ll go into Zone 1, downtown, and we’ve got an impressive amount of snow downtown that we’ll pull to the center, we’ll pick up, haul that out, and then we’ll get ready for the next system that’s coming in,” Cotter said.

But for now, Barnhill, is just thankful she can get out of her neighborhood.

“We understand too, it just takes time. It’s a lot of snow,” Barnhill said.

To track the status of snow removal, click here.