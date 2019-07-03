Checking in on mosquitoes in Sioux Falls

Someone in Turner County has been diagnosed with the first human case of the West Nile virus of the season.

Denise Patton, health program coordinator and city entomologist with the City of Sioux Falls, says there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile showing up in a mosquito in Sioux Falls this year.

On Tuesday KELOLAND News stopped by Spencer Park in south Sioux Falls. One person we met says this year hasn’t been as bad when it comes to mosquitoes.

“You know actually, I feel like it’s been a lot less compared to last year,” Amy Horihan of Sioux Falls said. “Mosquitoes tend to love me, and I haven’t really had a problem this season.”

She’s not getting a lot of bites this year.

“I haven’t, knock on wood,” Horihan said.

Patton says she is seeing more of the West Nile-carrying mosquito in city traps.

“We are, actually, in the last week or two we’ve seen a huge increase in the kind of mosquito that is competent in carrying West Nile,” Patton said.

But so far, none have tested positive for the virus. A lot of people will be out enjoying the sun over the next few days with the Fourth of July holiday almost here.

“We can’t preach it enough- wear your bug spray,” Patton said. “There is a lot more water this year than there has been in prior years. I mean the flooding is still saturating the ground. We get these little bursts of rain and they’re still kind of sitting. So it’s muggy, it’s humid, it’s everything mosquitoes love.”

After all, it doesn’t take much for a mosquito to get its start.

“It only takes five to seven days and a tablespoon of water to create mosquitoes,” Patton said.

Crews are on the job.

“Our crews are out spraying,” Patton said. “We’re spraying tonight and tomorrow night, we’re going to try to get through the entire city, or as much of it as we can.”