Checking in on lawn watering in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This summer has brought a lot of rain to communities, including Sioux Falls. So what has that meant for lawn watering and Sioux Falls’ water finances?

Ken Kessinger lives in central Sioux Falls. His lawn is doing just fine without someone watering it.

“Haven’t done it once,” Kessinger said. “It’s been raining so much that my back patio thing is a flood back there.”

It’s a common story for people here in Sioux Falls.

“Oh I would say that lawn watering is probably down,” Trent Lubbers, utility operations administrator with the City of Sioux Falls, said. “Our usage is probably down from where we would be during a normal hot, dry summer.”

Lubbers says overall, water financials are looking good.

“Generally speaking, the water fund is in good financial health, so from a sales standpoint, we’re selling enough water certainly to cover our expenses,” Lubbers said.

Meanwhile, Kessinger has his eye on the forecast.

“I look at the news broadcast, and they talk about weather and it’s coming, it’ll be here in three days and all that stuff, so I just let it go,” Kessinger said.