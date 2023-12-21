SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses and customers are on the home stretch of the holiday shopping season.

Brittany Sopko is the owner of Juniper Apothecary, where the last-minute rush is on.

“This week is very steady in store all week long,” Sopko said.

Sopko says her business is seeing an increase in sales over last year’s holiday shopping season.

“We’ve seen an influx in online orders and walk-by traffic, especially this week,” Sopko said.

Just a few doors down, Sticks and Steel owner Terri Schuver says the holiday shopping is going well.

“Lots of customers,” Schuver said.

While there’s no snow in the area to get people in the mood for Christmas, the mild temperatures may be good for foot traffic.

“I think it’s easier to talk yourself into running that one more errand when you don’t have to bundle up,” Schuver said.

“It’s a lot easier to get out and about this year to shop and then it’s also just nicer weather. You don’t have to worry about snow and different things like that,” Sopko said.

While the mild weather is a perk, there’s much more behind the successful season.

“I think honestly people just want to support small, and we’ve really tried hard to get something on everyone’s budget this year and just make it easy and convenient for customers to shop,” Sopko said.

With just a few more days until Christmas, it’s almost time to put a bow on holiday shopping.