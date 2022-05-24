LINCOLN & MINNEHAHA COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election is two weeks from today.

Karen Davison and her husband Richard try to vote early when they can.

On Tuesday they found some extra time to stop by the Minnehaha County Administration building to cast their ballots.

“Make sure we get it done because sometimes things come up and we just want to make sure we get our vote in,” Voter Karen Davison said.

Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte says about 2,500 absentee ballots have gone out to voters.

About half or more have been turned in, which includes in-person votes.

“So there’s still some outstanding. People have them at home, still reviewing them,” Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte said.

In Lincoln County, auditor Sheri Lund says 658 have been received out of the more than 1,000 ballots that have gone out to voters.

“If you’re going to do absentee just make sure you give it plenty of time for mailing. We can’t guarantee what time mail time is coming back from anywhere, so get it, vote it, send it back in, so we can make sure we get it counted,” Lincoln County auditor Sheri Lund said.

With a couple weeks left until election day, Davison encourages you to get involved.

“If you don’t other people make decisions, and we need to have our say,” Davison said.

The primary election is June 7th.

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

For information on the candidates, Constitutional Amendment C and where to vote, click here.