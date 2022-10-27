SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election day is less than two weeks away, but absentee voting is underway now.

There was a steady stream of voters coming into the election center at the Minnehaha County Administration Building Thursday morning.

Kristi Brandt will be an election worker on November 8th, so she turned in her ballot early.

“I’m fairly newly retired, so I thought it was something I could do to help the community,” Voter Kristi Brandt said.

JoAnn Rostyne was also there Thursday.

A medical condition makes it difficult for her to stand in lines on election day, so she voted ahead of time.

“I think it’s important because that way I can complain. If it doesn’t work good, I can complain because I voted,” Voter JoAnn Rostyne said.

The Minnehaha County Auditor says about 8,500 early votes had come in as of Wednesday, both through the mail and in person.

“We’ll probably end up with 15,000+ absentees, which will be about 10-15 percent absentee voter turnout, so that’s pretty good. I think that’s similar for prior off-season elections,” Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte said.

Whether you’re casting your vote early or on election day, it’s a right that Brandt respects.

“There are years when you’re working and you’re raising your kids, it’s so easy to think, ‘What does one vote mean?’ But then I think about when we went to Washington D.C. and Arlington National Cemetery and as far as you can see there are graves of people who died to give us this opportunity,” Brandt said.

