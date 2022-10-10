MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of the year where dust fills fields as combines run all hours of the day for harvest.

A few farmers near Menno all say around 20-40% of their target yield has been the norm this year for corn and soybeans.

Dale Mehlhaf and his son Nathan are busy combining this soybean field near Menno.

“We’re about one-third into the harvest, the beans. We’ve done about 160 acres of corn. We cut about that much silage, too, I guess. It’s surprising. It’s not a good yield, but it’s better than what we expected. We’re thankful for what we’ve got considering the amount of rain that we got,” Dale said.

He says it seems like this year was drier than it’s ever been before.

“We just couldn’t get a rain, but 2012 was probably the worst year we ever had. Corn was two to five bushel an acre and the beans were 13-14. It was pretty bad,” Dale said.

The Lehr brothers were also out combining soybeans.

“It’s pretty bleak. 20-30 bushel beans, about 60-70 bushel corn. Grasshoppers took a lot of the yield away right away early,” Dustin Lehr said.

Mitch Mehlhaf, a farmer and agronomist with Prosper Ag, says target yield is around 180-200 bushels per acre for corn and 50-60 bushels per acre for soybeans.

“About half of the corn in the area was cut for silage, so the corn that’s standing tends to be a little bit of the better stuff that was around, and even that will be 25% of what guys were hoping for,” Mitch said.

He farms a couple hundred acres himself and just finished combining. KELOLAND News did a story about grasshoppers that took over one of his fields in early August.

“The grasshoppers actually took six to eight acres and turned them into zeros on the south half of this field,” he said.

They all continue to remain optimistic and resilient.

“You take what you can get and just be thankful for what you’ve got,” Nathan Mehlhaf said.

“It’s tough at times, but you just go with the highs and go with the lows I guess,” Lehr said.

“Farmers are the eternal optimist. Kind of like us Vikings fans, there’s always next year,” Mitch Mehlhaf said.

They all say they will be collecting crop insurance at some level to help because of the poor yields.