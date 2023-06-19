MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — If you plan on taking your boat out on any lakes in South Dakota, you may come across a watercraft inspection station. The Game, Fish, and Parks conducts inspections to look for and limit the spread of aquatic invasive species.

GF&P interns and conservation officers are set up across the state inspecting watercraft. They check that drain plugs have been pulled, and that live wells, motors and hulls are clean and dry.

“We’re primarily just looking for aquatic invasive species. Ensuring compliance, especially with the boat plugs, making sure those are pulled,” GF&P conservation officer Justin Harman said.

You’ll see these inspection stations in some of those high-traffic areas, like the one we stopped at, which was in the southbound lanes of I-29 near Dell Rapids.

“We also have been doing a really good push in working with a lot of the lake and stream associations as well. That’s really to help educating the public, getting those big signs out on lakes, just kind of reminding boaters and people using jet skis to keep their water vessels clean, drained and dried,” Harman said.

They can check for invasive species, like zebra mussels, by rubbing their hand along the boat.

“When they’re in their larval stage, they become almost microscopic, but you can feel them, so if you kind of rub your head along your boat, under the waterline there, you’ll be able to feel it like sandpaper almost. And that will tell you that you need to get that boat decontaminated for sure,” Harman said.

And if you have a boat and don’t stop, it is against state law.

“Your interstates are going to be your most popular areas that a lot of guys will accidentally miss by accident, but then you also are going to see them on lakes that we really want to protect and try to, if we can staff them, to get a crew out there before you launch your boat as well to make sure it’s not contaminated,” Harman said.

Boston Nelson from Brandon was out on Lake Madison with family for Father’s Day and stopped at the inspection station.

“I think it’s important, yeah. I see people all the time that leave their plugs in and you know, they just don’t care. But yeah, we pull them every time we’re out of the water. We pull our plugs and double-check before we hit the road,” Nelson said.

Harman said the inspection stations will operate through September.

The Game, Fish and Parks Department has rules regarding aquatic invasive species on its website.